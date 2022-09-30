Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.72 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

