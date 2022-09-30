Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $62.73 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

