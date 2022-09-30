Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after buying an additional 504,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,678 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

