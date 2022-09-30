Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 254,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

