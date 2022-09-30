REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 202.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ REE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 16,082,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,500. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REE Automotive Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

