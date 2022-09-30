ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 17.3% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00780915 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,261,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

