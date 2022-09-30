Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.17. Ready Capital shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 13,873 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

