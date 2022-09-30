Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Down 2.1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.22 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 70.90 ($0.86). Approximately 1,473,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,313,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Reach from GBX 107 ($1.29) to GBX 93 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Reach Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.83. The company has a market capitalization of £217.92 million and a P/E ratio of 335.25.

Reach Cuts Dividend

About Reach

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 2.88 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

(Get Rating)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

Further Reading

