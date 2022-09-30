Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 41.9% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $618,396.93 and $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00274530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00140472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00754063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00619468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00611750 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,721,858,046 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.