RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target Cut to €860.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $689.75.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF traded up $77.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.99. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $420.00 and a 52 week high of $1,037.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.46.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

