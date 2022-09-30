RareX Limited (ASX:REE) Insider Purchases A$378,401.52 in Stock

RareX Limited (ASX:REE – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Robinson acquired 9,460,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$378,401.52 ($264,616.45).

RareX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

RareX Company Profile

RareX Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, and rare earths deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Cummins Range Rare Earths project located in the East Kimbley region of Western Australia. The company also has an agreement to acquire 100% interest in three cobalt licenses in Morocco.

