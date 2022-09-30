RamenSwap (RAMEN) Price Tops $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $16,760.34 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RamenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

