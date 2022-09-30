QVIDTVM Management LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 9.8% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Valvoline worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VVV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.34. 70,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.