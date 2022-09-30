QANplatform (QANX) One Day Volume Hits $150,838.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a market cap of $38.43 million and $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QANplatform has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.