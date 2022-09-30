Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited Raised by Raymond James (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.19).

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

