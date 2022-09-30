Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Short Interest Up 785.7% in September

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Provident Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAQCW. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

Provident Acquisition Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:PAQCW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 127,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22. Provident Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

