ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Up 588.2% in September

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 588.2% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. Barclays increased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 3,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

