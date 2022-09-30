ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.63

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $17.13. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 10,352,131 shares traded.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 99,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.