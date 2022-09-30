ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.99

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 187749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth $500,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth $101,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.