ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4,911.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 283.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.33. 8,827 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

