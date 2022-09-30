Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.07 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.09. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

