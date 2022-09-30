Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 139,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,402. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 18.60.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.