Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Applied UV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Applied UV in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Applied UV Price Performance

AUVI remained flat at $1.39 during midday trading on Friday. 937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,187. Applied UV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Further Reading

