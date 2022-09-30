Private Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $305,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

