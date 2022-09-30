Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $9.87 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,459.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 376.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

PXD traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $219.14. 50,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,482. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.44 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.75. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

