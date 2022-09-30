Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 100,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.
Insider Activity
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $281.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.43. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.