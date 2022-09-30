Privapp Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,340.00 (bPRIVA)

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Privapp Network has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $87,340.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Privapp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Privapp Network Profile

Privapp Network’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 7,999,741 coins. The official website for Privapp Network is privapp.network. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privapp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privapp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privapp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

