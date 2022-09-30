Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $488.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,477,775 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

