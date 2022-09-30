Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.02. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

