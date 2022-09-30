Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Stock Down 3.7 %

Precipio stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 28,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,166. Precipio has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

