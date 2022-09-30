Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

See Also

