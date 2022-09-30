Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Up 457.7% in September

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 457.7% from the August 31st total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Powered Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Powered Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 100,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,769. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

