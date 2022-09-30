Polygon (MATIC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $423.88 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and approximately $423.88 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003960 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010952 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,744,817,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.
