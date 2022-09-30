Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $350,138.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

