PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 13,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $15,929,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

