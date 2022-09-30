pNetwork One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.03 or 0.99977433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080036 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.