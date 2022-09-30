Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.95 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 410,944 shares.

Plant Health Care Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of £28.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plant Health Care news, insider Jeffrey Tweedy acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

