Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Reduced by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.73. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

