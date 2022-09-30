Piper Sandler Increases First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $54.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s previous close.

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 554,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,007. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $21,591,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $6,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

