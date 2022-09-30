Pigeoncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,316.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $169,715.14 and $3,316.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022995 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00275084 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00141673 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00752291 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00625892 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.
About Pigeoncoin
Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pigeoncoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.
