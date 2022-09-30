Pig Finance (PIG) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Pig Finance (PIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Pig Finance has a market cap of $6.92 million and $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pig Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004629 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.95 or 0.01630010 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035333 BTC.

About Pig Finance

Pig Finance (PIG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pig Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pig Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pig Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

