Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.64

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.64 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 64752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

