PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 70,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,749. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.