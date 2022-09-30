PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 70,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,749. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

