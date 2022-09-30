Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

