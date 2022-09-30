Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.23

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.23 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.33). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.30), with a volume of 159,617 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.20. The stock has a market cap of £203.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.67.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

