Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 11.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $35,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,190,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

