Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,063. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.