Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,194 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 465,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,358,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 166,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

