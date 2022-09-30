Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $11.80. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 8,440 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,621,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,285,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.