Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 229.40.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDF traded up 12.98 during trading on Friday, reaching 184.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of 171.35 and a 12 month high of 246.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 188.54 and its 200 day moving average price is 192.94.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

